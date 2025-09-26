Boehringer Ingelheim’s $12 billion diabetes drug Jardiance, AstraZeneca’s cancer therapies, and dozens of other imported patented medicines may face 100% tariffs starting October 1, or they may not. President Trump’s Truth Social announcement exempts companies “building” or “breaking ground” on U.S. manufacturing plants, language that would appear to exclude companies relying solely on existing U.S. factories. In effect, it’s a binary construction test: building equals exempt; not building means exposed.

While Trump had threatened tariffs of up to 250%, the 100% tariffs could still have a substantial impact on the sector. U.S. pharmaceutical imports nearly tripled to $213 billion in 2024 compared to a decade ago. Analysts are warning that the moves could lead to sticker shock for consumers.

Builders like Lilly, Merck and J&J could benefit

While some degree of ambiguity remains, companies with massive, active U.S. construction projects like Eli Lilly, Merck and Johnson & Johnson appear to be in the clear. The policy creates an explicit safe harbor for companies with large, ongoing U.S. construction projects. Lilly is building a $9 billion LEAP Innovation Park in Indiana. Merck is constructing a $1 billion, 470,000-square-foot biologics center in Wilmington, Delaware, while Johnson & Johnson has a new $2 billion biologics facility underway in North Carolina. For these companies, the exemption acts as a corporate shield, likely protecting their entire portfolios of imported drugs, regardless of where any individual medicine is manufactured.

The timing of these projects appears fortuitous. Novo Nordisk, despite announcing a $4.1 billion North Carolina facility for its blockbuster GLP-1 drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, may face uncertainty if construction hasn’t progressed beyond pre-construction phases. Similarly, AbbVie’s $195 million API expansion scheduled to begin in Fall 2025 might not qualify if groundbreaking hasn’t occurred by October 1. The difference between “announced” and “under construction” could mean billions in tariff exposure.

Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer and other potentially vulnerable companies

The policy’s silence on existing infrastructure creates significant risks for some of the industry’s biggest names. A company like Pfizer, with 11 U.S. manufacturing sites and 2 distribution centers across 9 states, could face more risks than the Big Pharmas that are still in a growth phase. After one of the largest pharma scale-ups on record, with over 3 billion Comirnaty doses manufactured in 2021 and capacity for about 4 billion/year in 2022, its COVID franchise has plummeted. Combined Comirnaty + Paxlovid sales dropped from $57 billion in 2022 to $11.1 billion in 2024 (Comirnaty $5.35B, Paxlovid $5.72B), with Q1 2025 Paxlovid revenue at $0.49B and Comirnaty up year-over-year off a much smaller base. Adding further pressures are persistent demand challenges—KFF polling shows 59% of U.S. adults say they won’t get a COVID shot this season—alongside the commercial-market transition with payer controls and cost-sharing, which has dampened demand and complicated distribution, and lingering inventory reversals/write-downs tied to returns and oversupply (e.g., 7.9M Paxlovid courses returned to USG; $5.6B in COVID inventory charges in 3Q23).

Pharmaceutical Construction vs. Oct 1 Tariff Deadline Rule (binary): Companies must have “broken ground” or be “under construction” on U.S. manufacturing facilities by Oct 1, 2025 to qualify for tariff exemptions on branded/patented drug imports. Existing facilities alone do not qualify. Industry snapshot: At least 13 of 20 researched manufacturers have active U.S. construction projects that likely qualify. North Carolina leads with $15B+ in pharmaceutical construction activity. Active construction Eli Lilly: $27B across 4 facilities – VA bioconjugate ($5B), TX API ($6.5B), WI expansion ($3B), IN LEAP ($9B)

$27B across 4 facilities – VA bioconjugate ($5B), TX API ($6.5B), WI expansion ($3B), IN LEAP ($9B) Merck & Co: $1B biologics center, Wilmington DE (broke ground April 2025)

$1B biologics center, Wilmington DE (broke ground April 2025) Johnson & Johnson: $2B Wilson NC biologics (broke ground March 2025)

$2B Wilson NC biologics (broke ground March 2025) Novo Nordisk: $4.1B Clayton NC (site prep underway June 2024)

$4.1B Clayton NC (site prep underway June 2024) Roche/Genentech: Holly Springs NC expansion ($700M+)

Holly Springs NC expansion ($700M+) Regeneron: Tarrytown NY campus ($3.6B, ~50% complete)

Tarrytown NY campus ($3.6B, ~50% complete) Amgen: Holly Springs NC ($1B), OH expansion ($900M), CA headquarters ($600M)

Holly Springs NC ($1B), OH expansion ($900M), CA headquarters ($600M) GSK: Marietta PA ($800M, began Oct 2024)

Marietta PA ($800M, began Oct 2024) Novartis: Indianapolis RLT facility (broke ground Sept 2024)

Indianapolis RLT facility (broke ground Sept 2024) Gilead: Foster City CA (broke ground Sept 2025)

Foster City CA (broke ground Sept 2025) Vertex: Boston Seaport campus (under construction)

Boston Seaport campus (under construction) AbbVie: $195M IL expansion (announced in August construction would begin fall 2025.) Gray area cases Takeda: $230M LA plasma expansion (tapping existing infrastructure)

$230M LA plasma expansion (tapping existing infrastructure) Bristol Myers Squibb: Limited MA cell therapy work

Limited MA cell therapy work Moderna: Retrofitting existing Marlborough facility (not new construction)

Retrofitting existing Marlborough facility (not new construction) Pfizer: Cancelled $750M Michigan expansion in 2023; CEO says can shift to 13 existing U.S. facilities “if something happens” but no new construction. Is working on a 420,000 SF Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP).

Cancelled $750M Michigan expansion in 2023; CEO says can shift to 13 existing U.S. facilities “if something happens” but no new construction. Is working on a 420,000 SF Modular Aseptic Processing (MAP). Boehringer Ingelheim: Completed GA expansion Oct 2024; building in Germany but no U.S. projects

Completed GA expansion Oct 2024; building in Germany but no U.S. projects AstraZeneca: $4B Virginia facility announced July 2025 but still selecting site – construction not started

$4B Virginia facility announced July 2025 but still selecting site – construction not started Sanofi: $20B commitment through 2030 but no specific manufacturing construction projects identified, although the firm opened a new office site in Morristown, New Jersey.

$20B commitment through 2030 but no specific manufacturing construction projects identified, although the firm opened a new office site in Morristown, New Jersey. Bayer: Completed PA expansion April 2025, Berkeley, California plans exist but no timeline Status reflects public evidence as of Sept 26, 2025. Companies without active construction must rely on existing facilities, which do not appear to qualify for exemptions under the stated criteria.

The COVID hangover creates further ambiguity for companies like Moderna. Reliant on contract manufacturers (CDMOs) for its production, such firms could potentially be vulnerable.

There are also questions about company-wide vs. product-specific exemption: The post says “no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started,” but doesn’t define whether one project exempts a portfolio or only products tied to that site. If a CDMO contract manufacturer is building (not the sponsor), does that qualify the sponsor? The text implies the company must be building “their” plant. Then there’s the question of what counts as “pharmaceutical manufacturing”: API versus. fill-finish versus. packaging isn’t specified.

European companies without clear U.S. construction face starke choices. Boehringer Ingelheim, which recently invested €120 million expanding its Greek facility specifically for Jardiance production, appears exposed. The company’s strategic decision to serve the U.S. market from Europe now looks costly. Similarly, companies like Bayer (for pharmaceutical operations) and some divisions of Sanofi may find themselves disadvantaged against competitors who happened to time their U.S. expansions more favorably.

In the long run, the policy could accelerate industry consolidation. Companies with active U.S. construction might view exposed European firms as attractive acquisition targets, essentially buying products at a discount given their tariff vulnerability. A $5 billion acquisition could eliminate $2-3 billion in annual tariff exposure overnight, creating a strong M&A incentive.