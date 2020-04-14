Kryon introduces ConsoleX, a next generation console for full-cycle automation analytics

Kryon , a full-cycle automation solution provider known for its customer-centric approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, unveils ConsoleX, an advanced web-based management and monitoring dashboard that lets its users configure, schedule and manage virtual workforces comprised of Kryon robots from any location, all in real time. ConsoleX further strengthens Kryon’s Full Cycle Automation v20.3 offering, delivering an improved robot performance monitoring, actionable insights, advanced user experience, and optimal performance.

Based on the NGINX server platform, ConsoleX boasts a new dashboard providing a condensed and informative operational view. It allows users to spot changes very quickly in expected robot execution, identify bottlenecks, easily identify their sources, and perform corrective actions. Customizable advanced analytics provide immediate, actionable insights that highlight areas that require attention.

Similar to overseeing human workers, ConsoleX enables businesses to manage virtual workers with full visibility by assigning workloads, monitoring task status and performance, and accessing smart analytics to help optimize overall performance.

“An automation project isn’t over just because it’s up and running. As more and more businesses implement automation processes, they need stronger tools to continually monitor, analyze, troubleshoot and scale up their RPA solutions,” said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. “Kryon’s Full-Cycle Automation Suite, the only solution of its kind on the market today, lives up to its name by ensuring optimal performance from start to finish. Most importantly, it already has a proven track record in the field and a rapidly growing base of happy customers.”

ConsoleX creates a simplified visual understanding of automation at work via a real-time events tracker and provides actionable insights based on data analysis. This makes it easy to analyze and take actions to improve the performance of robots, in addition to setting up notifications for events that require further investigation. Robot run time statistics clearly display the time saved by robotic work.

As enterprises across the globe continue to scale up their automation, Kryon’s ConsoleX brings novel capabilities to help them monitor, assess and assign automation workflows exactly as they would with human staff. This intuitive, interactive console allows anyone in an organization to deploy, manage and continually scale up Kryon Robots.

ConsoleX is generally available in Kryon Full-Cycle Automation suite version 20.3.