Multiverse Computing announces quantum digital twin initiative with Bosch Group

Quantum computing company Multiverse Computing announces a collaboration in a research project with the Bosch Automotive Electronics plant in Madrid to use the power of quantum computing in the virtual replica or “digital twin” of a factory.

Multiverse is implementing quantum-based optimization algorithms at Bosch, delivering cutting-edge electronics components to several OEMs around the world.

The Multiverse software solution will leverage data to assess the performance of individual equipment as well as broader production processes to enhance quality control and improve overall efficiencies, including energy and waste management.

“The collaboration with Multiverse is focused on improving the productivity and competitiveness of our factory by researching the use of quantum and quantum-inspired machine learning tools, aligned with our global Smart Factory strategy. We have a great expectation about the results of the algorithms development using our Big Data and about to spread this knowledge within Bosch organization,” said Carlos Conde, technical vice president of the Bosch factory in Madrid,

The companies expect to have results of the current phase (development and implementation of customized quantum and quantum-inspired algorithms) in the Madrid facility later this year with a potential integration in a production environment across Bosch manufacturing facilities to follow.

“We are excited to team with Bosch to take their connected factory strategy to the quantum level,” said Enrique Lizaso Olmos, CEO of Multiverse Computing. “This is one of the first applications of quantum computing with a digital twin. We believe it will provide a whole new level of insight and advantage to Bosch’s manufacturing operations.”

“This latest Multiverse partnership once again demonstrates the ability for quantum computing to offer real value to companies now, as well as shows the increasing versatility of our solutions,” said Lizaso.

Current Industry 4.0 efforts in Bosch’s 240 plants has resulted in 120,000 connected machines and more than 250,000 devices. Bosch connected solutions could increase productivity up to 25%. In 2021 alone, the company recorded sales of more than 800 million euros with connected solutions for manufacturing and logistics.