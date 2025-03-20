NASA has announced the elimination of its chief scientist position and the closure of several internal offices, including the Office of Technology Policy and Strategy and the agency’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) branch. According to Reuters , the move, which affects at least 23 employees, is part of a broader reorganization aligned with federal cost-cutting initiatives under the Trump administration.

Established in 1982, the chief scientist has traditionally served as the agency’s principal advisor on science-related issues. The position ensures that NASA’s missions and programs are guided by sound scientific principles and aligned with national and international research priorities. It was eliminated between 2005 and 2011 but reinstated in subsequent years. The current chief scientist, Dr. Katherine Calvin, appointed in 2022, will be the last to hold the title for the foreseeable future.

The decision to eliminate the role has raised concerns across the scientific community. Critics argue that the move weakens NASA’s ability to incorporate independent scientific advice into its planning and long-term strategic direction — particularly in areas like climate science, planetary research, and astrobiology. As The Guardian reports, experts warn that the absence of a chief science advisor may hinder the agency’s ability to address the complex challenges of modern space exploration.

NASA’s Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy, launched in 2021 to provide data-driven analysis for agency decision-making, will also be impacted. The closure of this office removes a key layer of long-term policy support for NASA’s leadership. Simultaneously, the dissolution of the DEIA branch, which focused on promoting inclusivity and representation in NASA programs, appears to counter recent public commitments to diversity in STEM fields.

These organizational changes come amid a broader federal campaign to “streamline” government operations and reduce spending. As The Guardian notes, the Trump administration — supported by figures like Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — has aggressively reduced staffing and cut offices viewed as non-essential to mission execution.

While NASA has not provided a detailed public explanation for the specific cuts, the agency stated in an internal memo that the changes aim to “align internal functions with evolving program needs.” However, observers caution that the reorganization could have long-term consequences for NASA’s role as a science-driven institution.

Whether these structural shifts will significantly alter NASA’s research agenda remains to be seen. However, many in the scientific and aerospace communities are concerned that the agency’s scientific foundations — developed over decades — may be at risk.