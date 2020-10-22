National Virtual Biotechnology Laboratory Symposium, October 28

Harnessing the unique strengths of DOE to tackle the biotechnology challenges of COVID-19

WHAT: A virtual symposium to highlight the impact the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) National Virtual Biotechnology Laboratory (NVBL) has had utilizing the unique capabilities of the DOE to tackle the science and technology challenges associated with COVID-19, and to discuss areas in which the NVBL can have impact in the future. The event is aimed at the S&T community, media, and the general public. All attendees must register (including press, link below).

DATE: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

TIME: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time

WHERE: Zoom virtual symposium. Registration here.

DETAILS: With perspectives from Chris Fall, Director, Office of Science, DOE, and William A. Bookless, Principal Deputy Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration, the event will feature presentations from lead investigators from across the DOE complex who will present progress on:

• Epidemiological modeling

• Therapeutics

• Testing

• Understanding transport of the virus

• Solving issues around supply chain challenges

In addition, keynote speakers from outside the NVBL will discuss the upcoming science and technology needs in computing, testing and surveillance, and vaccines.

SPEAKERS

• NVBL Co-Leads Michelle Buchanan, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Stephen Streiffer, Argonne National Laboratory, "Overview of Science & Technology Challenges for COVID"

• Bruce Tromberg, Director, National Institute of Biomedical Imaging & Bioengineering, National Institutes of Health, "Future S&T Needs: Future of Testing & Surveillance"

• Jim Brase, Deputy Associate Director for Computation, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, "Future S&T Needs: AI/ML and Computing"

• Greg Burel, President, Hamilton Grace, LLC, "Future S&T Needs: Vaccines"

• Harriet Kung, Deputy Director for Science, DOE Office of Science, "Closing Remarks"

Full agenda available on the NVBL Symposium website.

The U.S. Department of Energy National Virtual Biotechnology Laboratory (NVBL) is a consortium of DOE national laboratories, each with core capabilities relevant to the threats posed by COVID-19. More information can be found at science.osti.gov/nvbl. Funding for NVBL is provided by the Coronavirus CARES Act and distributed by the DOE Office of Science. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit energy.gov/science/