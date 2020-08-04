New deployment model optimizes LIMS implementation in the Amazon Web Services Cloud

Thermo Fisher Scientific has expanded deployment model options for SampleManager LIMS software, offering laboratories end-to-end support of the software deployment in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud.

Under a contract agreement, Thermo Fisher will manage the entire deployment process from installation and maintenance to backup and recovery. As a result, laboratories will benefit from significantly reduced financial and human resource investment associated with setting-up, running and maintaining traditional on-premise deployments or deployments to their own cloud hosting service.

At the same time, laboratories will retain control over the software upgrades and validation schedule, while taking advantage of unlimited and secure access to data from anywhere at any time, which will drive well-informed decision making and easier cross-collaboration. Furthermore, AWS Cloud deployment will enable unparalleled levels of scalability, with the LIMS expanding to meet evolving business needs.

"Life science and industrial laboratories are increasingly adopting a cloud-first approach to enterprise-wide LIMS implementation," said Richard Milne, vice president and general manager of Digital Science. "However, managing deployments to a laboratory’s own cloud hosting service can be a costly and resource-intensive process. We have developed the new cloud services to alleviate this burden and enable SampleManager LIMS software customers to use the system’s superior functionality and integration capabilities without having to invest significant resources into the setup and ongoing management of a cloud environment."

The Cloud Services offering has been designed to provide optimal data security and protection. In addition to the security features available through standard AWS Cloud deployments, Thermo Fisher also implements its own robust Corporate Information Security (CIS) program, which outlines additional measures in line with security-by-design principles to maintain the confidentiality and integrity of data.

For more information, visit thermofisher.com/samplemanagercloud.