New Microsoft Windows 10-compatible process analyzer software streamlines industrial process monitoring

Now running on Microsoft Windows 10, Thermo Scientific Chromeleon 7 Process Analyzer (Chromeleon 7 PA) software optimizes industrial process monitoring. When used with on-line ion chromatography (IC) and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) PA systems, the software drives operational efficiencies and enables early, accurate detection of contaminants or irregularities that could impact product quality or system integrity. With reliable data acquisition, processing and reporting capabilities, the software facilitates well-informed, timely decision-making to prevent damage to facilities, reduce product failure and boost yield.

Chromeleon 7 PA software enables simplified configuration, along with precise and integrated control over the entire sample and analytical process, allowing for unattended, 24/7 analyzer operation. As such, process analysts can focus on what matters most — interpreting and acting on the generated results, instead of monitoring their facility’s infrastructure. Users can benefit from a versatile interface and the additional functionality offered by the newly launched Thermo Scientific Chromeleon 7.3 chromatography data system (CDS) software, upon which it is based. Bidirectional communication with external data acquisition, automation and control systems is enabled using industry standard open platform communications (OPC). The software facilitates compliance with regulations like 21 CFR Part 11, a crucial requirement for United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) regulated industries.

“Reliable, accurate and timely process monitoring is of utmost importance across industrial operations to ensure variations are detected before they can impact yield or cause costly shutdowns,” said Dino Alfano, vice president and general manager, sample preparation and ion chromatography, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Chromeleon 7 PA software delivers unmatched process monitoring capabilities to allow customers to fine-tune their operations, maximize efficiency and reduce costs.”

The process monitoring capabilities of Chromeleon 7 PA software make it ideal for use across a number of industries, including pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical production, chemical/petrochemical manufacturing, power, semiconductor manufacturing and water treatment. Key applications include, but are not limited to:

Trace analysis of ultrapure water for use in semiconductor manufacturing and power plant cooling

Reaction and water purity monitoring, as well as cleaning validation, in pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical production

Reaction process/endpoint determination and waste stream discharge monitoring in chemical/petrochemical manufacturing

Inflow and outflow monitoring in water treatment plants

Complete analyzer control – Comprehensive user management tools allow for controlled access and status monitoring of all analyzer components. Moreover, synchronized operation of multiple systems enables sequential sample analysis, maximizing throughput and productivity. Remote monitoring and control are also possible.

