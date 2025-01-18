New software offers realistic cell-signaling simulations

Researchers at the University of California San Diego have created and evaluated Spatial Modeling Algorithms for Reactions and Transport (SMART), a software package designed to simulate cell-signaling networks — complex molecular interactions that enable cells to respond to various environmental cues. These networks involve multiple steps and are heavily influenced by the three-dimensional structure of cells and subcellular components, making them difficult to model with existing tools. The team’s approach may benefit systems biology, pharmacology, and biomedical engineering research.

The researchers tested SMART in several biological systems at different scales. Their work spanned cell signaling in response to adhesive cues, calcium release in neurons and cardiac muscle cells, and ATP production in a detailed model of a single mitochondrion. By offering a flexible, accurate, and efficient method for modeling cell-signaling networks, the software could deepen understanding of cellular processes and inform the development of new treatments for human diseases.

The study was published in Nature Computational Science. It was led by Emmet Francis, Ph.D., an American Society for Engineering Education postdoctoral fellow, and overseen by Professor Padmini Rangamani, Ph.D. Both are affiliated with the Department of Pharmacology at UC San Diego School of Medicine and the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering. The initial version of SMART was written by Justin Laughlin, Ph.D., during his graduate studies in Rangamani’s group.

SMART is part of a collaboration with a research team led by Marie Rognes, Ph.D., at Simula Research Laboratory in Oslo, Norway. The project received support from several organizations, including the National Science Foundation, the Wu Tsai Human Performance Alliance, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, the Hartwell Foundation, the Kavli Institute of Brain and Mind, the European Research Council, the Research Council of Norway, the K. G. Jebsen Center for Brain Fluid Research, and the Fulbright Foundation.