Omicron variant does not impact detection capability of PerkElmer’s RT-PCR assays

PerkinElmer has announced that the performance of its SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays are not impacted by the emergence of Omicron (B.1.1.529), a variant of concern that was recently identified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

There are more than 30 Omicron mutations reported in the S gene of SARS-CoV-2. PerkinElmer’s assays do not target the S gene for SARS-CoV-2 detection and are not affected by these S gene mutations. In silico assessment against variant databases such as GISAID confirm that none of the mutations associated with Omicron variant impact PerkinElmer’s PCR based diagnostic kits.

“Omicron contains a large number of mutations in the S gene, adding to concerns about transmissibility, immune system evasion, and vaccine resistance. It is critical to ensure that the diagnostic accuracy of SARS-CoV-2 detection assays is not compromised due to Omicron and other variants,” said Arvind Kothandaraman, managing director of specialty diagnostics at PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer’s comprehensive SARS-CoV-2 portfolio includes high throughput RNA extraction, FDA EUA and CE marked RT-PCR kits for SARS-CoV-2 detection. Additional solutions offered by PerkinElmer include: PCR and sequencing workflows for detection of mutations associated with SARS-CoV-2 and an extensive immunodiagnostics portfolio including ELISA, chemiluminescence, time-resolved fluorescence, lateral flow based antigen as well as serology testing.

