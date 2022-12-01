PASQAL and Univ. of Chicago unite on neutral atoms quantum computing research

PASQAL, a neutral atoms quantum computing research company headquartered in Paris, announces a collaboration agreement with Professor Hannes Bernien at the University of Chicago. The collaboration aims to advance neutral atom quantum computing. PASQAL and Bernien will accomplish this by developing new techniques for enabling high-fidelity qubit control.

Bernie n is a professor of molecular engineering at the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago, an expert in quantum many-body physics and quantum information processing, and a recipient of the 2022 New Horizons Prize by the Breakthrough Prize Foundation.

PASQAL has a long history of academic collaboration. Its core technology, which focuses on atomic qubits trapped in an array of laser beams, arose from the Nobel Prize-winning work undertaken by co-founder Alain Aspect. The partnership with Bernien’s lab is the company’s first R&D collaboration with researchers at a U.S. university. Interactions between PASQAL and Bernien were originally nucleated as part of a workshop held last Spring and jointly organized by the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering and the Chicago Quantum Exchange at the University of Chicago’s center in Paris about innovation and entrepreneurship in quantum information sciences.

“We are proud to partner with the talented research team under Prof. Bernien to push forward the superior scalability and the superior performance of neutral atom quantum computing to accelerate the delivery of practical quantum advantage to our customers,” said Loic Henriet, chief technical officer of PASQAL. “PASQAL serves customers around the globe, and we aim to collaborate with the brightest minds in neutral atom quantum computing.”

Quantum Engineering, one of four interdisciplinary themes that make up The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering comprises skilled faculty, research groups, and students engaged at the frontier of quantum information processing, exploring new ways of programming and designing systems as well as educating others about the technology. The Chicago Quantum Exchange, also anchored at Pritzker Molecular Engineering, is a highly collaborative effort that includes members and partners across the globe.

“Finding new ways for academia and industry to work together will help us overcome some of the biggest challenges in quantum computing. Our collaboration is great example of this and I am excited about working together with PASQAL to advance Neutral Atom Quantum Computing,” said Bernien.