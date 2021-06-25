PathPartner joins Quectel to bring Driver Monitoring Solution to automotive and fleet management systems

PathPartner, in collaboration with Quectel, announces a reliable and cost-effective Driver Monitoring Solution that utilizes Quectel’s SC600 smart module. Leveraging Quectel’s SC600 smart module’s power, the solution meets the need for computation, intelligence on the edge, connectivity and other functional requirements for next-generation driver monitoring and in-cabin occupancy applications, all packed in an extremely small form factor.

The DMS solution does more than driver monitoring (identification, drowsiness, inattention), it can detect cabin occupancy and left-out passengers alongside out-of-place detection for sending a reminder for seatbelt or airbag deployment. Designed to be extremely modular and customizable, the solution is available in multiple formats and packages to suit various needs and requirements.

Quectel’s SC600 is a multi-mode Smart LTE Cat 6 module that includes 64-bit Octa-core ARM cortex A53 and integrated Android OS/Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/GNSS in one module. It offers high performance for implementing the complex vision and AI algorithms combined with a set of interfaces including LCM, camera, touch panel, MIC, SPK, UART, USB, I2Cand SPI, which make it a suitable choice for such a multifunctional ECU.

“Driven by the current need and regulatory tailwind, automakers across the globe are looking up to the aftermarket product makers and retrofitted safety devices for various advanced safety solutions, and driver monitoring is quickly becoming a key priority for them. PathPartner’s DMS based on Quectel’s SC600 smart module offers a very reliable and highly accurate driver monitoring solution,” said Raman Narayanan, country manager (North America) at PathPartner. “The Quectel SC600 is designed to support leading performance and various multimedia features, making it ideal for a robust driver monitoring solution. This enables our customers to easily deploy advanced safety solutions in their next automotive and telematics solutions.”

“We’re delighted PathPartner has selected our SC600 LTE Cat 6 smart module for its driver monitoring solution,” said Michael Wallon, VP sales APAC and ANZ, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Driver monitoring and passenger safety are vital for keeping travelers safe and ensuring efficient operations. With Quectel, PathPartner is enabling exactly that and helping to build a smarter world.”