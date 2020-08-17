PerkinElmer launches modular and scalable explorer workstations for high-throughput COVID-19 detection

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) today announced the launch of a series of explorer workstations for SARS-CoV-2 testing capable of preparing and running up to 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day. These modular and scalable workstations enable laboratories to ramp up SARS-CoV-2 testing capacity quickly to generate results.

Currently many laboratories are unable to deliver COVID-19 testing results in a timely manner. Slow results and delayed responses can increase the risk of further spread of the disease.

PerkinElmer’s scalable and modular explorer automated workstations streamline testing workflows, speeding up SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR and ELISA testing. The workstations help laboratories improve their efficiency, while eliminating errors. In addition, they reduce labor requirements by automating and standardizing disparate workflow steps. They also provide varying degrees of automation based on workload and staffing resources.

To better respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, laboratories need the ability to obtain all workflow components – from reagents to equipment, to consumables at the scale they need, when they need them. PerkinElmer is now able to deliver these workflow components globally.

“The global economy is reeling from this pandemic, and laboratories need to be able to rapidly scale their testing capacity up and down,” said Masoud Toloue, Ph.D., vice president and general manager, Diagnostics, PerkinElmer. “PerkinElmer is developing innovative solutions giving laboratories the flexibility they need to meet the ever-changing COVID-19 testing demand. The best-in-class explorer workstations enable laboratories to efficiently work through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

