Color-changing, power-free sensor could boost health monitoring and improve infrastructure safety

Researchers at Chungnam National University, Daejeon, South Korea, have developed a mechanochromic strain sensor that indicates mechanical stress through changing colors — without needing an external power source. The device, described in a study published on October 15, 2024, in the journal Chemical Engineering Journal, uses magnetic nanoparticles and elastic materials to detect stretching, bending, or pressure. Its color shift is reversible and stable, even after repeated use.

Traditional health monitoring tools, such as stethoscopes and fitness trackers, can be limited by their need for power, training, and compatibility with various body types. In contrast, the newly developed sensor reacts directly to mechanical force. According to Professor Jaebeom Lee, who led the research team, controlling the arrangement of magnetoplasmonic nanoparticles (MagPlas NPs) within a flexible polymer makes it possible to produce consistent colors that shift under stress. By fine-tuning the nanoparticle size, the researchers achieved a visible color change — from blue to red at a specific nanoparticle dimension.

This sensor could be used for more precise health monitoring, potentially tracking subtle movements like heartbeats or eye twitches and larger-scale motions such as knee bends. Beyond the healthcare field, it could help detect damage in buildings and bridges before failures occur. Professor Lee notes that the color changes could be monitored continuously to identify stress on structures, potentially preventing catastrophic outcomes.

The sensor’s ability to display hidden information — such as a data matrix code visible only when stretched — opens possibilities for secure data storage and dynamic displays. Researchers also suggest that its power-free operation could make it suitable for remote locations, deep-sea conditions, or space missions where traditional power sources are limited.

As development continues, these sensors may play a role in creating more sustainable technologies and reliable monitoring systems in various challenging environments.