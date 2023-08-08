Q-CTRL first independent quantum software vendor to achieve ISO 27001 certification

Q-CTRL, a developer of useful quantum technologies through quantum control infrastructure software, announces that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, making it the first independent software vendor (ISV) in the quantum technology sector to obtain this internationally recognized standard.

ISO 27001 outlines best practices for information security management system (ISMS) implementation. Conformity with this International Standard means that an organization or business has put in place a system to manage risks related to the security of data owned or handled by the company and that this system respects all relevant best practices and principles. In many cases, it is a mandatory precondition for commercial engagement with large vendors.

The policies and controls Q-CTRL enacted in obtaining ISO 27001 certification strengthen the company’s position as a trusted partner delivering software products to the quantum tech industry and quantum computing end-users.

The independent ISO certification of robust security infrastructure and practices provides assurance to current and prospective customers: Q-CTRL’s commitment to data security reaches the highest level of internationally recognized standards. Q-CTRL is now ISO-compliant company-wide, specifically in countries where their offices host employees, notably the United States, Australia, and Germany.

“Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a significant milestone for Q-CTRL. It formalizes the emphasis on professional product engineering, delivery, and security that sets Q- CTRL’s products apart in the sector. As we work with some of the largest tech enterprises in the world, it’s crucial for us to ensure our security practices are at global standard,” said Matthew Rogers, head of Operations of Q-CTRL.

Q-CTRL is currently partnering with major private and public-sector clients including IBM, Xerox PARC, and Transport for New South Wales, all of whom demand the highest levels of security in an ISMS. Being able to provide this assurance to future customers will eliminate hurdles that typically slow down the due diligence and contracting processes, allowing Q-CTRL to grow revenue-generating opportunities more rapidly than competitors.