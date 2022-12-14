‘Quantum Calculator’ demonstrates quantum computers’ ability to solve optimization problems 

Multiverse Computing, a value-based quantum computing solutions company, has released new research that illustrates how today’s quantum computers can be used to do complex mathematical calculations using a new algorithm.

The algorithm created by Multiverse is designed to turn a quantum computer into a mathematical tool that can run complex calculations used by scientists daily, including derivatives, partial differential equations, Fourier analysis, and other calculations which currently require specialized software to complete.

A new paper, titled “Variational Quantum Continuous Optimization: a Cornerstone of Quantum Mathematical Analysis,” explains this advance.

“Our research shows that we can transform today’s Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum (NISQ) devices into advanced quantum-based ‘calculators’ that are able to do very complex calculations with very few qubits and limited error correction and provide value now,” said Román Orús, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Multiverse.

“These simulations are at least comparable to the best classical computers today and will only improve as quantum computing performance increases,” said Orús.

The algorithm created by Multiverse is designed to enable calculations based on “continuous variables” which can’t be counted because they can take on an unlimited number of values between the lowest and highest points of measurements.

The algorithm could be used to optimize operations in a factory, for example, by considering multiple continuous variables, such as temperature, humidity, air pressure, and other constantly changing conditions.

The Multiverse team designed the algorithm to run on programmable quantum computers and tested the algorithm on a simulator. The algorithm’s efficiency is derived from the combination of two approaches to enable continuous optimization – encoding qubits with three continuous variables and quantum state tomography. The algorithm makes use of all the powerful features of quantum computers: entanglement, superpositions, and now continuous encoding.

“We will still be able to use these types of algorithms once we have fault-tolerant computers,” said Orus. “Quantum computers with more qubits and advanced error correction will only increase the accuracy, quality, and speed of the solution.”