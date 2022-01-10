R&D 100 winner of the day: ELCRES HTV150 Dielectric Film

ELCRES HTV150 film, from SABIC and Shin-Etsu Polymer Co., is the first engineering thermoplastic high-voltage, high-temperature film for DC link power capacitors capable of high energy densities over long periods of time without significant current leakage or charge loss. The film exhibits stable performance and offers excellent handling through metallization and capacitor building processes.

ELCRES HTV150 is the first capacitor film on the market engineered for stable performance at -40° C to +150° C and frequencies reaching 100 kHz, including stable capacitance, high insulation resistance, stable dielectric constant (Dk) and low dissipation factor (Df). SABIC’s HTV150 dielectric film has been validated by customers with both film-foil and metalized electrodes, including flat aluminum and patterned electrode designs. It can be processed on existing metallization, slitting, capacitor winding and squashing/flattening equipment.

The introduction of this film removes a weak link in the power train which is limiting the full capability of new inverter technology and supports significantly higher EV performance. This step change in performance can drive global transition to EVs which is a required element to