R&D 100 winner of the day: Free-space quantum network link architecture

MIT’s free-space quantum network link architecture enables efficient and high clock-rate generation, synchronized distribution and high-fidelity remote interaction of entangled photons across free-space links. These architecture capabilities are needed for development and realization of emerging quantum network applications such as networked quantum computing and enhanced distributed synchronization and sensing.

In contrast to previous architectures, its free-space quantum network link architecture focuses on solving all the challenges simultaneously, enabling the architecture to be used for deployed free-space systems to develop quantum network technology applications.

The system relies upon three primary technologies. MIT has developed a GHz clock rate, three-stage pump laser system; an entangled photon generation crystal that generates spectrally pure and long-duration entangled photons; and a pump-forwarding architecture that allows for synchronization of quantum systems across free-space links with high precision. These systems all combine unique characteristics that are not found in competing technologies.

MIT’s system demonstrates these three technologies and goes a step further by integrating them all together into a full system demonstration of a free-space quantum network link architecture.