R&D 100 winner of the day: nanoHUB: Making simulation and data pervasive

In 2002, nanoHUB offered online simulations to a small group of friendly users. Since then it has grown to 18,000 users per year, connecting research grade software, data science tools and data repositories to their end users: domain experts, instructors and student. nanoHUB, from Purdue University, accelerates innovation by making scientific software and associated data available and useful to research, development and education communities, removing traditional barriers of computational expertise and access to specialized hardware. It does so by enabling simulation software developers to easily transform their products into Apps that run in the cloud with a simple interface presented through a web-browser. Thus, domain experts can focus on the application of these products to advance their fields. nanoHUB.org has changed how people from around the world consume simulation and data. It serves over 18,000 annual simulation users who perform over 1 million simulations using more than 600 online apps driven by powerful scientific software. In addition, 2 million worldwide visitors access nanHUB’s 7,000 online resources, including seminars, cutting-edge courses, animations and teaching materials.