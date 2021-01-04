R&D 100 winner of the day: NEOSEED NR-8800 durable water repellent (DWR) for textile

Nicca Chemical Co.’s NEOSEED NR-8800, silicone-based water repellent (DWR) for textiles, provides breakthrough performance as a sustainable, durable water repellent option in the textile market, which is moving away from Perfluoro chemicals (PFC). It is the first product on the market which embraces silicone technology as a main component resulting in a fine performance balancing water repellency, soft touch, scratch proof and anti-slippage of seams. It overcomes the disadvantages of popular products including hydrocarbon, acrylate polymer and urethane and existing silicone products. The market’s alternative products provided hard and uncomfortable textures to the fabrics, and existing silicones provided poor water repellency and anti-slippage performance. NEOSEED NR-8800 is an approved product in the bluesign SYSTEM and is a positive on ZDHC’s Manufacturing Restricted Substances List (MRSL). Currently, it is recognized globally as one of the benchmarks of PFC-free durable water repellents due to its benefits, and it gives immense reliability to brand owners and mills globally.