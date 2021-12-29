R&D 100 winner of the day: SIRIUS XHS

SIRIUS XHS, developed by Dewesoft d.o.o., is a high-speed data acquisition system with the new Hybrid ADC technology capable of high-bandwidth transient recording and very high-dynamic, alias-free data acquisition. Sirius XHS is the first device with Hybrid ADC technology capable of doing both high bandwidth transient recording and very high dynamic alias-free acquisition, and this performance is software-selectable on a channel-by-channel basis. In addition, modern interfaces and protocols allow open and flexible connectivity.

With its 15 MS/s/ch sample rate on all 8 input channels simultaneously, SIRIUS XHS allows test engineers to perform every possible power test in e-mobility and electric cars today, with more than enough bandwidth and dynamic range. Since electric vehicles are the future of transportation, nothing could be more important. But the technology can be applied to scientific measuring in general, so it has applications in power, energy studies, physical measurement and more across virtually all industries, including aerospace, automotive, shock & vibration and acoustic studies, industrial tests and many more.