R&D winner of the day: Production Decision Support System (PDSS) with Digital Twins Solution for Bicycle Industry

The Production Decision Support System (PDSS) with Digital Twins Solution for Bicycle Industry is a quality inspection system for Taiwan’s bicycle industry developed by the Institute for Information Industry. Driven by a digital twin quality decision support system, it is slated to help Taiwan return to its bicycle A-team glory days and push forward the development of the bicycle industry. This solution narrows the three gaps in the bicycle industry: information, equipment and process. SMEs have limited capital, resulting in the inability to digitize the production line due to outdated equipment and know-how. PDSS links different machines, allows data visualization, and enables smart manufacturing without having to replace existing equipment and production processes; adopts aggressive quality control in place of passive manual sampling; and uses the digital twin prediction model to reduce the implementation cost and time by a large margin, which significantly improves the production efficiency and reduces the defect rate to successfully transform the bicycle industry. In 2019, the turnover of Taiwan’s bicycle parts industry reached a historical high of $2.39 bil, registering a 9.23% growth.