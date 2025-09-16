Lab budgets are shrinking as grant funding tightens, forcing researchers to justify automation purchases with hard ROI. To help with the calculus, R&D World is hosting a BRANDTECH Scientific–sponsored webinar on September 30 at 2:00 PM ET that will offer a reproducible framework for evaluating automation to maximize the return on investment. Tom Friedlander, business development manager, automated liquid handling at BRANDTECH Scientific and a former CPA with three decades in lab automation, will walk through ROI calculations anchored to the company’s Liquid Handling Station (LHS) and flag pitfalls from overestimated labor savings to ignored idle time to help labs get the most out of their lab investments.

The webinar will lay out an ROI model, including capital expenditures, service contracts and training, paired with workflows such as 96-well ELISA setup and serial dilutions. The webinar will also explore how these measurements relate to expected instrument utilization. Without a careful and complete ROI analysis some researchers end up with multipurpose equipment that sits idle. “Anytime the robot is waiting, the ROI goes down,” Friedlander said. He contrasts compact, single-purpose setups with larger platforms: “One of the great things about the LHS is it’s not a system that tries to do everything… it tends to be used a lot more.” Automation’s appeal extends beyond throughput. Other ROI factors in evaluating automation include not just making workflows faster, but reducing repetitive strain injuries while cutting errors in high-repetition tasks.

Friedlander considers the ROI calculation as a critical step in the approval process. “When you’re a PI or lab manager, you typically have someone looking over your budget. That’s the bottom line and having an ROI analysis available is a great first step.” Recently, a CFO was “over the moon” when promised an ROI analysis. Being able to present the ROI on a piece of equipment/technology carries much more weight in the eyes of the stakeholders and should increase your chances of approval, Friedlander concludes.