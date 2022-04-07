Siemens collaborates with Pasqal to research quantum applications in computer aided engineering, simulation and testing

Pasqal, a neutral atom-based quantum computing company, has announced a multi-year research collaboration with Siemens Digital Industries Software to advance the field of quantum computational multiphysics simulation. Siemens is well known in the field of computer-aided engineering. Pasqal’s proprietary quantum methods to solve complex nonlinear differential equations are expected to enhance the performance of Siemens’ software solutions which are used for computer aided product design and testing in among others the automotive, electronics, energy, and aerospace sectors.

The first phase of the collaboration will last 3.5 years and will involve researchers from both companies and from Exeter University, Pasqal’s academic partner. The project is fully funded by Siemens and includes a sponsored academic working in the research group of theoretical physics professor Oleksandr Kyriienko.

The project builds on Pasqal’s existing body of research in the field including its methods for solving nonlinear differential equations. For years, it was uncertain whether quantum computers were able to outperform classical computers in this field, but Pasqal’s recent progress makes these methods promising candidates for near-term quantum advantage. Especially, since Pasqal researchers developed a novel digital-analog implementation tailored for its neutral-atoms quantum processors, which makes these implementations 30 times more efficient than on superconducting quantum processors.

“Our collaboration with Siemens will explore how quantum computing can benefit Siemens’ customers who are looking for more accurate ‘digital-twin’ prototyping, which can reduce the need for costly and time-consuming physical prototyping in sectors like automotive, electronics, energy, and aerospace,” said Georges-Olivier Reymond, CEO and founder of Pasqal. “We’re proud to collaborate with Siemens, a technology giant and innovator, to apply and expand our quantum solutions to solve real-world problems with significant business impact.”

The collaboration allows Siemens to leverage Pasqal’s quantum solutions and expertise to fast-track the development of quantum enhanced solutions for its customers. For Pasqal, this collaboration builds on the company’s momentum since its merger with Qu&Co earlier this year, which formed a world-leading full stack quantum computing company with a strong focus on industrial applications and a stellar line-up of industrial clients including Johnson & Johnson, LG, Airbus, BMW Group, EDF, Thales, MBDA, and Credit Agricole CIB.

“We look forward to seeing how quantum computing can yield a significant near-term benefit for our clients,” said Jean Claude Ercolanelli, Senior Vice President, Simulation and Test Solutions at Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Pasqal’s algorithms for solving differential equations and its neutral atom quantum processors are ideally suited to solve the computational problems which are most relevant and challenging for our clients, and we look forward to working with Pasqal to advance this field.”

Pasqal’s quantum computing technology controls neutral atoms (atoms possessing an equal number of electrons and protons) with optical “tweezers,” using laser light to engineer full-stack processors with high scalability, unprecedented connectivity and long coherence times. Its software-agnostic quantum processing units can operate at room temperature with lower energy, allowing the company to address complex problems more efficiently than classical computers.