Qunova’s HI-VQE quantum chemistry algorithm is now on AWS Marketplace

Daejeon, South Korea–based Qunova Computing has announced that its HI-VQE algorithm is now available on AWS Marketplace as part of the Braket ecosystem of quantum computers. It reports that the algorithm will give researchers and industrial users a new way to deploy the company’s hybrid quantum-classical chemistry workflow.

Qunova expects distributing HI-VQE through AWS Marketplace to broaden access to the algorithm while letting users run jobs on multiple quantum processors available via Braket, including systems from IonQ, IQM, QuEra, AQT, and Rigetti.

Targeting chemistry and materials workloads

Qunova positions HI-VQE for chemistry-heavy use cases in pharma, materials science and petrochemicals, including molecular modeling and reaction simulation. The approach blends classical and quantum resources so users can pursue computations that remain difficult to tackle on classical systems alone, while aiming for “chemical accuracy.”

In a statement, CEO and founder Kevin Rhee said AWS’s decision to list HI-VQE on its marketplace reflects confidence in the product and supports Qunova’s efforts to deliver practical value in quantum-enabled chemistry applications.

HI-VQE is hardware agnostic and has produced consistent results across multiple quantum modalities. The AWS Marketplace inclusion enables customers to discover, purchase and deploy HI-VQE within an AWS account and connect it to existing workflows, with options for annual subscriptions, pay-as-you-go pricing, and custom short-term plans.

Qunova has validated its approach across systems with up to 56 qubits over the past year.

Beyond HI-VQE, Qunova says it is introducing a separate optimization-focused algorithm designed to handle up to 100,000 combinatorial variables on today’s noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) machines. The company also says it expects to demonstrate quantum advantage for advanced chemistry computations using HI-VQE in the coming weeks.