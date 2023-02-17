Silicone inks change how medical devices are marked

Boston Industrial Solutions, a research and development company specializing in silicone, printing inks, equipment, and robotic engineering, announces Class VI medical certification of the Natron SE-F medical grade silicone ink. This silicone ink changes how medical devices are marked by solving the color availability limitation in the healthcare and high-tech industries.

The SE-F Series is the only silicone ink in the world to have medical Class VI certification. It also meets the requirements of the GLP Class VI Test (USP). Class VI certification ensures the highest level of safety for printing and marking medical devices.

The development of this medical-grade silicone ink is a significant breakthrough in the field of medical device manufacturing. Because of the ink’s high purity and strong adhesion to silicone, it can be used to mark silicone-based medical devices, optoelectronics, healthcare surfaces, and advanced electronic devices.

Application methods for this ink include pad printing (stamping), screen printing, and spray coating.

Natron SE-F Silicone inks are designed with sustainability in mind. This pad printing ink for silicone is characterized by ease of use, high opacity, a long work time, and non-volatile content. In addition, there are over 20 high-opacity colors formulated to provide more vibrant, creative marking options for the healthcare industry. All the colors are inter-mixable to create new shades. Additionally, custom colors are available upon request.

The SE-F series medical-grade silicone ink is available globally. Boston Industrial Solutions plans to continue its research and development efforts to create new and innovative products that will benefit the medical device industry.

To learn more about this medical-grade silicone ink, visit: https://bostonindustrialsolutions.com/sef-medical-grade-silicone-inks/