Stanford Bioengineers compress protein engineering cycle to 24 hours

In a practical test, MIDAS allowed researchers to evaluate 384 protein variants with roughly four hours of hands-on lab work and about $2,000 in reagents. By comparison, traditional cloning-based approaches would require an experienced researcher to spend approximately 192 hours and $20,000 in reagents to evaluate just 24 variants. The researchers calculate that MIDAS is nearly 50 times faster and a tenth the cost of conventional methods.
Circular structure of plasmids, while standard, is incompatible with PCR and not necessary for gene expression in mammalian cells. Dropping it unlocks parallelization where hundreds to thousands of protein variants can be assembled and screened simultaneously.
MIDAS could accelerate enzyme and biosensor studies across oncology, environmental science and other fields, according to the Stanford Report summary. The linear PCR-based workflow is also well suited to integration with liquid-handling robots. Most relevant for the AI-bio intersection, the method can generate large sequence-fitness datasets quickly, feeding machine-learning models for computational protein design.
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