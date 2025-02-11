High school students dove into the world of coding and artificial intelligence (AI) at the second annual Thunderbird Hackathon, held earlier this month. Sponsored by Sandia National Laboratories and Explora’s X Studio, the event challenged teams to create machine learning models predicting crime incidents using real data from Albuquerque’s open-data initiative.
“At Thunderbird Hacks, we empower students to use technology to make their community safer,” said Catherine Appleby, a Sandia computer scientist and co-creator of the hackathon. Participants gained hands-on experience in Python programming, machine learning, and data analysis — skills increasingly vital in today’s job market.
Sandia’s STEM outreach program coordinator Deb Menke emphasized the event’s broader impact: “Engaging students in these discussions enhances their understanding of technology’s real-world applications and encourages them to consider careers in fields that contribute to public safety.”
The hackathon also celebrated the 2025 International Year of Quantum with QuanTime NM, a parallel event offering hands-on quantum learning for children. Organized by Sandia, the Computer Science Alliance, and Albuquerque Public Schools, QuanTime NM ran concurrently, fostering early interest in cutting-edge science and technology.
The event highlighted the growing role of AI and quantum computing in addressing community challenges while inspiring the next generation of tech innovators.
