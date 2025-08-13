From finalists spanning more than one dozen countries, our 54-member international judging panel has identified breakthrough innovations tackling some of today’s most pressing challenges. Among them are an AI-powered cancer diagnostics platform that can detect tumors months earlier than conventional methods, novel quantum computing architectures, and sustainable materials that fully biodegrade in about a month. This year marks the 63rd edition of what many in the scientific community call the ‘Oscars of Innovation,’ recognizing technologies that have moved from laboratory concepts to market-ready breakthroughs.

This Week’s 2025 R&D 100 Announcement Schedule Wednesday, August 13 – 158 Finalists Revealed

The technologies that rose to the top from a global field of entries, representing breakthrough innovations across analytical/test, IT/electrical, mechanical/materials, process/prototyping, and software/services categories. Thursday, August 14 – Special Recognition Medalists

Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals honoring exceptional achievements in Corporate Social Responsibility, Green Tech, and Market Disruptor categories. Friday, August 15 – Professional Awards

Recognition for the individuals driving innovation forward: R&D Leader, Researcher, Team, and Technician of the Year. Wednesday, August 20 – The 2025 R&D 100 Winners

The 100 technologies earning this year’s most coveted innovation honor, often called the “Oscars of Innovation.”

The entries showcase diversity and address pressing global challenges. Prominent themes among the finalists this year include AI-powered medical diagnostics in the Analytical/Test category and breakthroughs in sustainable technology, such as recyclable materials and advanced energy storage, in the Mechanical/Materials and Process/Prototyping categories. Also rounding out the finalists are advances in quantum computing, resilient power grids and advanced manufacturing, among a spectrum of other technologies.

Winners will be formally honored at the R&D 100 Awards Banquet on November 20, 2025, at the Marriott at McDowell Mountains in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the winners will gather to celebrate and network.

Check back throughout the week as we recognize the minds and innovative technologies that will be featured in the R&D 100, which is celebrating its 63rd year.