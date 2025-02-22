The futuristic sci-fi films of the 1960s, like The Creation of the Humanoids, envisioned a world where robots designed to assist humanity ultimately turned against their creators. This dystopian theme has long shaped the public perception of humanoid robots. Yet, in 2024, the reality of these machines is far less dramatic. Instead of world domination, today’s humanoid robots are focused on performing household chores — more like The Jetsons envisioned — though even that remains an ambitious goal.

Norway’s 1X enters the home robot race

Norwegian robotics firm 1X recently introduced its latest humanoid prototype, Neo Gamma. This prototype evolved from its predecessor, Neo Beta, which debuted in August. Unlike the factory-focused humanoids emerging from competitors like Tesla, Agility, and Figure, 1X is developing a system specifically designed for home environments. The company has showcased images of Neo Gamma performing everyday tasks such as making coffee, laundry, and vacuuming.

1X describes the bipedal robot as taking its first steps beyond the lab, with limited in-home testing. However, the company is quick to temper expectations, emphasizing that commercial viability remains a distant goal. Neo Gamma’s emphasis on a “softer” approach to design and functionality distinguishes it from its more industrially inclined counterparts. It features a more approachable aesthetic and a knitted nylon suit intended to reduce the risk of injuries in human interactions.

The broader landscape: A surge in humanoid robotics

1X is not alone in its pursuit of humanoid automation. The past two years have seen a rise in humanoid development, with companies like Agility Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Apptronik, and Figure all pushing forward in this space. However, most of these firms have prioritized industrial applications — warehouses and factories — where robots can help alleviate labor shortages in repetitive and physically demanding jobs.

Figure, for example, has developed a humanoid system capable of operating in simulated home environments, but like its peers, it remains focused on the logistics and manufacturing sectors. In contrast, 1X’s decision to focus on household applications from the outset makes it a unique player in the field.

The challenges of home robotics

The idea of home robots is hardly new. Companies have long pursued the dream of robotic assistants, but beyond automated vacuums like iRobot’s Roomba, few have gained traction in the consumer market. The primary obstacles remain the same: reliability, affordability, and safety.

A household humanoid must be versatile enough to handle various unpredictable tasks, robust enough to function consistently in varied environments, and, most importantly, safe to exist alongside humans — especially children and the elderly. Given the growing demand for technology to support independent living for aging populations, home robots could eventually serve as caregivers, assisting with mobility, medication reminders, and daily chores. However, today’s systems are far from reaching that level of reliability.

1X has integrated improved AI perception and teleoperation capabilities into Neo Gamma to address safety concerns. While full autonomy remains the ultimate goal, the ability for humans to remotely control the robot when necessary provides an added layer of oversight.

The role of AI in humanoid development

Advances in artificial intelligence have fueled much of the progress in humanoid robotics. Generative AI has improved human-robot interactions, enabling more natural conversations and body language. 1X, like Figure, has developed proprietary AI models to enhance these aspects of its humanoids.

Notably, 1X gained significant attention after securing investment from OpenAI, which underscored the growing intersection of AI and robotics. However, OpenAI’s broader ambitions in the field remain somewhat ambiguous. While it continues to support 1X, it has also invested in Figure and is rumored to be developing its robotics initiatives.

1X’s acquisition of the California-based startup Kind Humanoid in January may also contribute to its AI-driven enhancements. However, it remains unclear how much of Neo Gamma’s improved capabilities stem from these partnerships rather than in-house advancements.

From Concept to Reality: The Road Ahead

Despite the growing momentum in humanoid robotics, commercialization remains a long-term challenge. 1X has not disclosed how many Neo Gamma units will be produced during its prototype phase, and the company’s promotional material remains primarily conceptual rather than demonstrating widespread real-world applications.

While industrial humanoid deployments are gradually moving beyond pilot programs, home robots are still far from practical, let alone affordable. The road to a reliable, safe, and economically viable household humanoid remains steep. However, if companies like 1X, Figure, and Tesla succeed, the dream of a robotic assistant in every home may eventually become more than a sci-fi fantasy.