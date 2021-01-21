Thermo Fisher Scientific releases SARS-CoV-2 Optimized Precipitation Reagent and Enrichment Kits for isolating virus particles

The Invitrogen Intact Virus Precipitation Reagent and Dynabeads Intact Virus Enrichment kits* are optimized to isolate intact SARS-CoV-2 virus particles such as infectious virus, inactivated virus or virus like particles (VLPs). While virus cultures are often required to obtain sufficient virus yield, long isolation times can slow down sample analysis. Thermo Fisher’s Intact Virus Precipitation Reagent purifies intact SARS-CoV-2 virus from large, dilute samples in only three steps and in less than three hours, while the Dynabeads Intact Virus Enrichment Kits automate virus sample purification for high-throughput enrichment in less than 20 minutes.

The Dynabeads Intact Virus Enrichment kits can be used in combination with any of the Kingfisher family of instruments.

“With our Dynabeads technology, Thermo Fisher Scientific has been a market leader in magnetic beads for decades. Our new SARS-CoV-2 optimized products enable us to further support viral research to help labs understand how the virus works so we can continue fighting this global pandemic,” said Jeff Journey, vice president and general manager, Sample Prep, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The Invitrogen Intact Virus Precipitation Reagent and Dynabeads Intact Virus Enrichment Kits can be used in virology research, immunological and serological viral research, high throughput virus screening, protein analysis, cell analysis and nucleic acid research.

For more information, visit thermofisher.com/virusenrichment

*FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE IN DIAGNOSTIC PROCEDURES.