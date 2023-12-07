Thermo Fisher Scientific sets 2030 renewable goal with solar developer ib vogt

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has announced a 15-year virtual power purchasing agreement (VPPA) with international solar developer ib vogt. Thermo Fisher’s 91-megawatt portion of the Serbal solar project will deliver approximately 192,000 megawatt hours of renewable electricity annually. Eurofins Scientific, a bioanalytical testing company, collaborated in the aggregated deal for a 36-megawatt portion of the project.

The project is expected to be operational in January 2025. Thermo Fisher’s share will match over half of the company’s addressable European sites with 100% renewable electricity, and the aggregated share will simultaneously reduce both Thermo Fisher’s and Eurofins’ respective Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions.

“The participation of Eurofins in the Serbal solar project, which boasts a capacity of 36 megawatts, creating approximately 76,000 megawatt hours of renewable electricity annually, represents an important milestone on our path to Carbon Neutrality by 2025. It helps us to significantly reduce carbon emissions across the Eurofins network, ensuring that more than one-third of our addressable European footprint is powered by 100% renewable electricity,” said Dr. Gilles G. Martin, CEO, Eurofins Scientific. “We have taken a novel, value-chain-based approach in working with Thermo Fisher Scientific, as a supplier and partner, to reduce our Scope 2 emissions caused by electricity consumption. We look forward to this collaboration with Thermo Fisher, as we strive to contribute to global climate goals.”

To further accelerate its climate progress, Thermo Fisher has established a commitment to achieve 80% renewable electricity globally by 2030, in alignment with the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) Health Systems Task Force joint supplier standards. This follows the company’s recently raised commitment to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 against a 2018 baseline, as well as its plans to power all of the company’s U.S. sites with 100% renewable electricity by 2026 as it works to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

“This new global climate goal not only strengthens our record of accelerated progress toward net-zero emissions, but it also underscores our collaborative approach on this journey,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president, and CEO, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By working together with customers who share our vision for a healthier planet, we can achieve even greater impact across our collective value chains. We thank Eurofins for partnering with us on this meaningful action and ib vogt for the opportunity to expand our virtual power purchasing efforts beyond the US.”

“Renewable electricity offers a tangible way for global companies to reduce their emissions,” said Anton Milner, CEO, ib vogt. “We want to thank Thermo Fisher and Eurofins for selecting this site and for taking an approach that will power their sustainability goals and move the life sciences industry to the next chapter in the energy transition to net zero.”

Sustainability Roundtable Inc. advised Thermo Fisher and Eurofins on this VPPA. More information about Thermo Fisher’s environmental, social, and governance progress can be found at www.thermofisher.com/csr.