One might assume that galaxies in our universe would have no favored spin, rotating randomly either clockwise or counterclockwise. Yet a recent discovery from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) challenges this fundamental notion. JWST’s Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey (JADES) analyzed 263 galaxies from the early universe and revealed a significant asymmetry: roughly 66% spin clockwise, while only about 33% rotate counterclockwise.

This cosmic imbalance has resparked a scientific debate: does it reveal a universe born from a spinning black hole, or simply reflect how we observe galaxies from Earth?

Lior Shamir, associate professor of computer science at Kansas State University, recently published the findings in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

By applying a symmetric, computer-aided algorithm to the JADES data, Shamir uncovered that in a region of the sky near the Southern Galactic Pole, 158 galaxies were rotating clockwise while only 105 were rotating counterclockwise. The analysis shows a 3.39 σ difference (p < 0.001). That indicates strong statistical evidence against a purely random distribution—but does not yet reach the more stringent 5 σ benchmark sometimes used in fields like particle physics.

This unexpected imbalance hints at what some call a “cosmological-scale axis” or directional bias in galaxy spins. That is, it challenges the assumption of isotropy in universal formation and evolution. The finding also dovetails with some alternative theories, including black hole cosmology, which posit that our universe could have been “born” rotating within a spinning black hole. It would thus imprint a preferred direction on galaxy spins.