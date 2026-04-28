UniX AI’s new robot can tackle your household chores 

A Chinese robotics company is finally tackling what we all wanted to see robots do: our chores. UniX AI announced earlier this month that its Panther service robot had begun the “first real-home deployment of a mass-produced humanoid robot.”

The Panther robot has completed full-stack, continuous multi-task validation in real, unmodified household environments without staging or scripting, the company said. Panther demonstrated end-to-end execution of tasks such as waking users, making beds, preparing breakfast, cleaning the home and organizing objects.

“The real challenge of humanoid robotics has never been making machines look human, but enabling them to reliably complete task execution in unpredictable real-world environments,” UniX AI Founder and CEO Fengyu Yang said in a statement.

A YouTube video released by the company shows the robot completing tasks including preparing food, making a bed, starting a load of laundry and tidying and dusting a living room.

Hardware and mobility

The Panther robot is equipped with mass-produced 8-DOF bionic robotic arms combined with a 48V high-voltage drive, an omnidirectional four-wheel steering system and a maximum computing power of 2070 TOPS.

The robot’s wheeled dual-arm architecture allows it to navigate narrow spaces and congested pathways with a payload capacity of 12 kg. It has an 80-centimeter vertical lifting stroke, enabling ground-contact and shelf operations.

The robot also features a 2-DoF head, an option top 3D lider perception system, head mounted dual RGB and RGBD cameras, dual speakers and an ultrasonic sensor.

AI system

Panther uses UniX AI’s proprietary core systems: the UniFlex Cross-Space Task Generalization System, the UniTouch Multimodel Perception System and the UniCortex Long-Horizon Task Planning System.

Together, these systems allow Panther to have spatial understanding of unfamiliar spaces and adapt to various layouts; assess object weight, material and grip state in real time; and decompose complex tasks into executable sequences. With its adaptive gripper system, the robot can handle tableware, clothing, small appliances and cleaning tools.

Mass production and household deployment

UniX AI’s second-generation product, Wanda 2.0, achieved stable mass production in 2025 with monthly deliveries exceeding 100 units, demonstrating promise for Panther’s potential scalability and deployment.

The company is targeting the U.S, Europe and the Middle East as key overseas markets.

Companies such as 1X Technologies, Clone Robotics, Weave and Figure AI also have robots capable of household chores. However, 1X’s NEO is not fully autonomous, meaning users will need to share remote access to private spaces. Additionally Clone Robotic’s Clone Alpha and Figure AI’s Figure 03 are not available to the public.