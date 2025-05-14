Low-quality, poorly curated, and siloed scientific data costs advanced economies billions of dollars each year by draining researcher productivity, duplicating experiments, and slowing innovation.

A report commissioned by the European Commission estimated that failing to adopt FAIR (findable, accessible, interoperable, reusable) data principles costs Europe’s economy at least €10.2 billion annually owing to wasted researcher time and redundant work.

The problem is widespread. Gartner pegs the financial impact of poor data quality at nearly $13 million per organization. Similarly, the life sciences industry, as Pistoia Alliance’s 2024 “Lab of the Future” survey, flags inadequate data quality as the top barrier to implementing AI in R&D. More than half, 52% of respondents, pinpointed poorly curated datasets and another 38% citing non-FAIR data as barriers.

Crawl. walk. run. integrate. automate. predict.

Those lost hours — and the discoveries still locked in the data — set the stage for a June 11 webinar that brings together Michael Roberts, Ph.D., of the ISS National Lab, Parallel Bio technologist Ari Gesher, Labcorp digital-histology lead Paul Mésange, Ph.D. and Pfizer predictive-analytics chief Jonathan Crowther, Ph.D. The panel will lay out a practical “crawl-walk-run” blueprint for turning data chaos into a searchable, automated, analytics-ready lab environment, whether the lab is orbiting 250 miles above Earth or chasing tumor biomarkers on the ground.

To curb waste and surface hidden insights, labs need a deliberate, stepwise plan.

Crawl means, for instance, corralling scattered files into a single source of truth, adding consistent metadata, and putting basic data-governance guardrails in place.

Walk adds connective tissue. Think instrument hookups, template-driven data capture, dashboarding, and modest automation that removes manual copy-paste without upending how scientists work.

Only when those rails are solid does the lab run: Here is where the fun begins. Machine learning, digital twins, and eventually, say, driverless workcells that spot anomalies, predict outcomes, and accelerate the pace of science.

Each speaker in the webinar arrives with a hard-won experience. Labcorp’s Paul Mésange helped connect

20+ digital slide scanners across 14 sites into a global digital pathology network, and validated AI software that identifies and quantifies breast-cancer biomarkers, improving consistency and saving time.

Parallel Bio’s Ari Gesher is building a

“lights-out” automated lab where robots conduct immune-organoid experiments, and its AI-driven “Clinical Trial in a Dish” platform aims to accelerate preclinical drug discovery.

Pfizer’s Jonathan Crowther spearheaded efforts to

aggregate scattered clinical trial data. That work is enabling predictive models and real-time monitoring that help study teams proactively identify and mitigate enrollment risks.

And ISS National Lab’s Michael Roberts oversees

automated experiment modules in orbit, like self-contained labs and robotic experiment platforms, that stream microgravity data to Earth in real time.

Together, they show how crawl-stage data plumbing can mature into advanced pipelines that accelerate scientific discovery.

