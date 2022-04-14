ZEISS opens new microscopy customer center in Bay Area

ZEISS hosted a ribbon cutting event at its ZEISS Microscopy Customer Center Bay Area (ZMCC BA), housed within the ZEISS Innovation Center California, a high-tech building designed to promote customer and employee collaboration, in Dublin, CA. The ribbon cutting took place on April 7, 2022. Researchers, scientists, and the Bay Area community can access the video of the event here.

Global ZEISS Research Microscopy executives, Michael Albiez, head of the Research Microscopy Solutions strategic business unit (RMS SBU) at ZEISS, and Manfred Bender, senior vice president Global Sales for Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH, christened the facility along with local dignitaries to the Dublin California area. The new center opened nearly a year ago to the day of the ribbon cutting but has kept minimal staff in the building due to the pandemic. This ribbon cutting initiates the opportunity for customers to visit the ZMCC BA for in-person personalized product demonstrations.

Unique to the industry, the ZMCC BA houses electron, light, and X-ray microscopes all in one location supported by resident application experts in life science, materials research, and electronics segments. The ZEISS experts review customers’ microscopy requirements and discuss their specific applications to provide the best solutions for their microscopy needs.

ZEISS will have on display its new interactive wall that celebrates researchers’ breakthroughs in life science. The wall features an interactive touch screen display that highlights multiple researchers from around the world and their microscopy breakthroughs in high visual detail.

For more information on ZMCC BA and to sign up for a virtual tour please visit zeiss.com/zmcc-bay-area