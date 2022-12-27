A look at five of the best-read stories of 2022

2022 has been a busy year for the R&D community, from the continuing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to the repercussions on the economy and funding for future research. We’ve seen some amazing breakthroughs and innovations — and welcomed back the R&D 100 Awards banquet dinner. It’s been a busy year in the industry. Here’s a look at some of the top-rated stories from 2022 on the R&D World website. Click any of the headlines to see the original stories.

Mark Jones’ insightful look into the hobby of morel hunting — and how it caused him to think more deeply about ticks and the science of keeping them at bay — exploded this summer, as one of the highest read articles in the history of the publication.

Gordon Feller took a deep dive into what the state of Ohio — once a premier manufacturing job that has steadily lost jobs and population for decades — has done to spur research within its borders.

Becky Chambers Hennessy took readers into the science of sustainable chemistry, including a must-read Q&A with John Warner, a pioneer in this field.

Our weekly R&D Power Index, authored by Tim Studt, is always a huge hit with readers, as it brings the all the industry need-to-know information for that week. This February 14th edition was particularly popular, with insights on inflation and the Consumer Price Index, a former Scientist of the Year stepping down, and details on future European chip making.

MIT’s Markus Buehler wrote about the organic movement in materials science, and how it can help streamline supply chains, help the environment, and reap human health benefits.