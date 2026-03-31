A financial stake in AI.

That is the single common thread linking all 13 members of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Seven are current or former tech company CEOs or co-founders whose revenues depend directly on AI growth. Jensen Huang leads NVIDIA, which posted $216 billion in revenue last year, nearly 90% of it from data center and AI. Lisa Su leads AMD, NVIDIA’s direct competitor, which reported record data center revenue of $16.6 billion. Michael Dell’s namesake company has more than $43 billion in AI-optimized server backlog entering FY27. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta spent $37 billion on AI infrastructure and reported that AI-driven ad ranking produced a 3.5% lift in Facebook ad clicks in Q4. Sergey Brin came out of retirement in 2023 to lead Google’s AI response; Alphabet’s Q4 cloud revenue grew 48% on AI demand. Larry Ellison, Oracle’s executive chairman and CTO, and Safra Catz, its former CEO and current executive vice chair, both sit on the council from Oracle, whose cloud infrastructure revenue grew 84% and which has an AI infrastructure partnership with OpenAI exceeding $300 billion over five years. No other company has two seats.

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As of March 30, 2026, five appointees alone, including Brin, Zuckerberg, Ellison, Dell, and Huang, are worth a combined $874 billion on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, with three of them among the world’s ten richest people and two more just outside the top ten. Forbes real-time estimates on the same date put Catz at $2.9 billion, Ehrsam at $2.3 billion, Andreessen at $1.9 billion, and Su at $1.3 billion. That is roughly $883 billion in publicly identifiable wealth across nine members; reliable current figures for Friedberg, Mumgaard, and Martinis are not publicly available, and DeWitte’s disclosed Oklo stake alone was worth about $513 million based on his January 2026 SEC filing and March 30 share prices.

Member Title Company Estimated wealth Source Sergey Brin Co-founder Alphabet $220B Bloomberg Mark Zuckerberg CEO Meta $191B Bloomberg Larry Ellison Executive Chairman & CTO Oracle $186B Bloomberg Michael Dell CEO Dell Technologies $140B Bloomberg Jensen Huang CEO NVIDIA $137B Bloomberg Safra Catz Executive Vice Chair (former CEO) Oracle $2.9B Forbes Fred Ehrsam Co-founder Coinbase / Paradigm $2.3B Forbes Marc Andreessen Co-founder & General Partner a16z $1.9B Forbes Lisa Su CEO AMD $1.3B Forbes Jacob DeWitte CEO Oklo $981M* SEC Form 4 David Friedberg CEO The Production Board — Not publicly available Bob Mumgaard CEO Commonwealth Fusion Systems — Not publicly available John Martinis Co-founder & CTO Qolab — Not publicly available

*Oklo stake only (11,260,098 shares at $45.58), per January 2026 Form 4 filing. Not a full net-worth estimate. Bloomberg and Forbes figures as of March 30, 2026. PCAST co-chairs David Sacks and Michael Kratsios are not listed above; they were not among the 13 appointed members.

Two more members invest in AI companies: Marc Andreessen, whose firm a16z manages over $90 billion and counts OpenAI, Mistral, and xAI among its portfolio companies, and Fred Ehrsam, co-founder of Coinbase and the crypto and AI fund Paradigm. Two are energy startup founders whose commercial case depends on AI-scale electricity demand: Jacob DeWitte of Oklo, which has a 1.2 gigawatt nuclear deal with Meta for data centers, and Bob Mumgaard of Commonwealth Fusion Systems, which Reuters reported is benefiting from rising data center electricity demand to widen its funding sources. David Friedberg runs The Production Board, an ag-tech and biotech investment firm — and co-hosts the “All-In” podcast with PCAST co-chair David Sacks. Nobel laureate John Martinis is the only academic, and also co-founder and CTO of Qolab, a quantum computing startup. Its URL is https://qolab.ai.