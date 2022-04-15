Argonne to host webinar exploring benefits of replacing fossil fuels with hydrogen

Join Argonne experts for “Science at work: Combating climate change with hydrogen,” at 11:00 a.m. CDT, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, as they explore the environmental and economic benefits of replacing fossil fuels with hydrogen.

Replacing fossil fuels with hydrogen could turn manufacturing and transportation into green industries. Companies can use hydrogen to reduce their carbon footprint in many ways – to generate electricity, deploy fuel cells for heavy duty vehicles, make steel and produce ammonia for fertilizer and products. But turning these ideas into reality raises complex questions:

Which ways of producing hydrogen offer the largest return on investment and profits?

By how much would a firm’s carbon footprint shrink?

What new infrastructure is needed to produce and transport hydrogen? Is it affordable?

In this 15-minute webinar, Amgad Elgowainy, senior scientist at Argonne, will explain how to quantify the risks and rewards of producing, transporting and using hydrogen in businesses. He will show how individuals can analyze any detail of the hydrogen market with Argonne’s free tools such as its Greenhouse gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy use in Technologies (GREET) model and the Hydrogen Delivery Scenario Analysis Model (HDSAM).

Join Elgowainy and moderator John Harvey, business development executive at Argonne, as they explain the environmental and economic benefits of replacing fossil fuels with hydrogen.



Register free here.