Berxel Photonics Co. Ltd.’s new 3D camera using Polarization-Structured Light (PSL) transforms depth perception in challenging environments. Traditional 3D cameras struggle with reflective surfaces like glass, mirrors, and water, often producing inaccurate depth readings.

The PSL 3D camera overcomes these limitations by leveraging the polarization properties of light. It employs high-contrast-grating vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) in the transmitter and an HCM polarizer integrated with a CMOS image sensor in the receiver. This unique design enables accurate depth measurements even in complex environments by minimizing the effects of multipath noise.

This technology is suited for a range of applications, including robotics, logistics automation, and advanced manufacturing. Humanoid robots using the system could navigate and interact with their surroundings more effectively, while automated systems in warehouses and factories could gain the ability to handle reflective materials with greater precision.