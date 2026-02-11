Biosero launches GoSimple pre-validated workcells, adds assistive AI to Green Button Go

Biosero, part of the BICO Group and a provider of lab automation software and integration services, brought two announcements to SLAS 2026: a standardized workcell product line called GoSimple, and an assistive AI layer for its Green Button Go scheduling software.

GoSimple is a pre-configured, automation-ready benchtop workcell designed to cut deployment time for common high-throughput workflows. Biosero says labs can deploy the workcells quickly—in some cases on the same day. The first two configurations ship with instruments from Sartorius (Octet BLI platform for biolayer interferometry) and BD (FACSLyric flow cytometer and FACSymphony cell analyzers). Both are integrated with Green Button Go Scheduler and ship with pre-tested, validated protocols for applications including quantification, analyte screening, clone screening, and cell line development.

The pitch: labs shouldn’t need a six-month integration project to automate a standard workflow. Biosera says GoSimple complements its existing GoDesigned line, which handles custom, high-complexity integrations. “GoSimple makes it easier for labs to deploy automation by significantly reducing complexity,” said Fraser McLeod, Biosero’s recently appointed Managing Director, in a release. Additional instrument partnerships are planned, with both Sartorius and BD expected to promote GoSimple alongside their own platforms.

Assistive AI for Green Button Go is a separate release, announced February 5, that lets users create, review and troubleshoot automation workflows using plain English instead of code. The system learns from existing Green Button Go workflows and helps users generate new procedures, understand existing logic, and resolve errors. Biosero is explicit that the AI is strictly assistive. In other words, it does not execute workflows, make autonomous decisions or bypass validation and compliance processes.

Biosero at SLAS 2026 GoSimple workcells Sartorius Octet BLI, BD FACSLyric / FACSymphony Software Green Button Go Scheduler + new assistive AI AI approach Assistive only—no autonomous execution AI access Early-access, controlled customer program Parent BICO Group (Nasdaq Stockholm: BICO), 48,000+ instruments in 65+ countries

Biosero, founded in San Diego in 2003, was acquired by BICO in December 2021 for $165 million. BICO’s products are installed in over 3,500 laboratories, including at all of the world’s 20 largest pharmaceutical companies.

Announced at SLAS 2026, Boston, February 7–11.