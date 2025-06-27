A newly launched website for VACUU·LAN Lab Vacuum Systems from BRANDTECH Scientific positions its offerings as an alternative to inefficient and unreliable traditional central vacuum systems. While many labs still rely on large, continuously running pumps piped throughout a facility, a modular, on-demand approach claims to offer dramatic savings in energy, water, and maintenance, as detailed in case studies provided by the company.

Case studies provided separately by BRANDTECH detail cost reductions at two facilities that replaced their traditional vacuum infrastructure. For instance, Purdue University eliminated $400,000 in annual operating costs by decommissioning a steam ejector system that consumed 60 million gallons of water yearly. Specialty chemical manufacturer Ajay North America achieved a 76% reduction in electricity costs while addressing persistent corrosion and reliability hurdles.

The VACUU·LAN technology uses distributed, variable-speed pumps located within individual labs rather than a central system serving an entire building. Core features include chemical-resistant PTFE tubing instead of copper piping, integrated check valves to prevent cross-contamination and pumps that operate only when vacuum is needed.

According to the new website, the systems can deliver vacuum levels as deep as 1.5 Torr (2 mbar) with greater stability than traditional central vacuum. The modular design allows for lab-by-lab installation during renovations or phased construction, with the company claiming installation costs up to 90% less than copper pipe systems.

The Purdue case study reveals the university’s biochemistry building retrofit of 25 labs was completed in 60 days, with each lab requiring approximately two days of work. Beyond the water savings, the facility estimates energy reductions greater than 90% compared to a traditional central vacuum alternative.

At Ajay North America, the new system resolved ongoing maintenance headaches from corrosive iodine derivatives that damaged brass fittings and contaminated pump oil. An innovation scientist at the facility performed the installation himself during evening hours, reporting the process was “fairly easy to do.”

The technology is designed to address several persistent challenges in laboratory infrastructure: continuous energy consumption whether vacuum is needed or not, inflexibility as research needs change, cross-contamination risks between labs, and high maintenance requirements for oil-sealed pumps.