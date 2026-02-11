Cenevo launches two AI agents for lab protocol conversion and workflow automation

Cenevo, the Battery Ventures–backed lab software company formed last July from the merger of Titian Software and Labguru, announced two AI agents at SLAS 2026 aimed at reducing manual overhead in lab operations.

The first, an AI Protocol Conversion agent, transforms paper-based or static document protocols into structured, reusable formats within Labguru’s ELN/LIMS platform. It maps content into native elements like steps and forms, preserving the original protocol’s structure and intent without manual reformatting.

The second, an AI Automation agent, lets scientists describe what they want to automate in plain language. The agent generates the underlying workflow logic and code, with human-in-the-loop approvals and full audit trails. Cenevo claims the tool cuts automation implementation time by 30–50%. Workflows are triggered by events. Those include experiment status changes, QC thresholds, sample updates. Workflows are fully visible and editable after generation.

Cenevo says both agents operate within Labguru’s existing 21 CFR Part 11 and GxP compliance framework, which includes audit trails, digital signatures, and role-based access controls. That matters for a customer base the company says spans 950+ organizations including eight of the top ten pharma companies, totaling over 45,000 scientist users.

The agents follow the September 2025 launch of Labguru Assistant, an in-platform AI companion for real-time lab support. Cenevo’s framing is “agentic AI,” software that acts on behalf of scientists rather than waiting for instructions. The company says the two new agents form a loop: Protocol Conversion brings knowledge into the system, and the Automation agent turns that structure into executable workflows. More agents are planned.

Cenevo was created in July 2025 when Titian Software (makers of Mosaic sample management software) and Labguru rebranded under a single entity backed by Battery Ventures. The combined company has over 200 staff across the UK, US, Israel, and Poland. Its own survey of 150+ labs found only 15% fully digitalized, with 50% still relying on manual processes.

Announced at SLAS 2026, Boston, February 7–11.