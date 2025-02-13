The threat of 2024 YR4

As a result of the escalating threat of asteroid impacts to Earth, China has launched its planetary defense unit, recruiting specialists to advance asteroid monitoring, early warning, and potential deflection strategies. China’s immediate concern is the newly discovered asteroid 2024 YR4, measuring roughly the size of a football field.

The recent moves are primarily aimed at the newly discovered asteroid 2024 YR4, which measures about 40 to 90 meters in diameter — roughly the size of a football field. Current predictions project a roughly 2.2% probability of it colliding with Earth on December 22, 2032. The European Space Agency has listed it as the highest-risk object, and potential impact zones may include densely populated areas such as Bogotá (Colombia), Mumbai (India), and Lagos (Nigeria).

Similarities to ‘DART’

Similar to NASA’s DART mission, China plans a “fly-by + impact + evaluation” approach—sending a spacecraft to collide with hazardous asteroids and observe the impact in real time, thus altering their trajectories if necessary. Compared with NASA’s single-impact model, this method introduces a real-time monitoring.

The new initiative also focuses on enhancing early warning systems and mitigation tactics. Such efforts are part of a broader push under initiatives like “Made in China 2025,” introduced a decade ago to elevate the nation’s aerospace capabilities, including independent space observation and defense projects.