The threat of 2024 YR4
The recent moves are primarily aimed at the newly discovered asteroid 2024 YR4, which measures about 40 to 90 meters in diameter — roughly the size of a football field. Current predictions project a roughly 2.2% probability of it colliding with Earth on December 22, 2032. The European Space Agency has listed it as the highest-risk object, and potential impact zones may include densely populated areas such as Bogotá (Colombia), Mumbai (India), and Lagos (Nigeria).
Similarities to ‘DART’
Similar to NASA’s DART mission, China plans a “fly-by + impact + evaluation” approach—sending a spacecraft to collide with hazardous asteroids and observe the impact in real time, thus altering their trajectories if necessary. Compared with NASA’s single-impact model, this method introduces a real-time monitoring.
The new initiative also focuses on enhancing early warning systems and mitigation tactics. Such efforts are part of a broader push under initiatives like “Made in China 2025,” introduced a decade ago to elevate the nation’s aerospace capabilities, including independent space observation and defense projects.
