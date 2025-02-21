Chinese scientists have identified a newly discovered bat coronavirus, called HKU5-CoV-2, that uses the same ACE2 receptor as SARS-CoV-2 to enter human cells, according to a study in the journal Cell and covered by Reuters. While lab tests confirm it can infect ACE2-expressing human cell models, the virus binds to ACE2 with much lower affinity than SARS-CoV-2, potentially reducing its pandemic risk. University of Minnesota expert Dr. Michael Osterholm called concerns of a new outbreak “overblown,” citing existing immunity against related viruses.

In their paper in Cell, researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and colleagues report using cryo-electron microscopy to show that HKU5-CoV-2’s receptor-binding domain shares critical contact points with other ACE2-utilizing coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and NL63. Experiments also reveal the virus can infect human respiratory and intestinal organoids, underscoring its potential tissue range. Although the study highlights a possible zoonotic threat, the authors stress more data is needed to gauge the virus’s real-world impact.

Despite a brief boost in vaccine-makers’ share prices after this news (Moderna stock rose more than 5%, Pfizer over 1%), the study authors emphasize that HKU5-CoV-2’s limitations should prevent undue alarm.

The news surfaces as the U.S. government has moved toward the lab-leak hypothesis regarding COVID‑19, though confidence remains low. A January 2025 CIA assessment echoes a December 2024 House Oversight Committee report citing SARS‑CoV‑2’s furin cleavage site and the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s bat coronavirus research. While White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt labels the lab-leak conclusion “confirmable truth,” critics note the low-confidence assessment and point to numerous publications (in Science, Nature, and elsewhere) supporting an animal-to-human spillover. With debates about EcoHealth Alliance’s “gain-of-function” work ongoing, the exact origins of COVID‑19 remain unresolved, underscoring how divergent intelligence findings and peer-reviewed studies continue to produce inconclusive assessments.