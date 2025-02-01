During a White House Press Briefing on January 31, 2025, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that COVID-19 originated from a lab in Wuhan, China.

“I would just like to point out that several years ago, when I was working in this press shop, and President Trump would take to this podium to brief the American people on COVID-19, he suggested that COVID very well may have come from a lab in Wuhan, China,” Leavitt said. “Many members in this very room mocked him for that, saying he was spewing conspiracy theories. He was not. We now know that to be the confirmable truth — and the Biden administration had the chance to let the American people know about that, and for some reason they chose not to.”

Profile: Wuhan Institute of Virology Established in 1956 and part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is one of China’s core research institutions in virology. It is home to one of the country’s few biosafety level‑4 laboratories. It conducts extensive research on bat coronaviruses, which had contributed to research on zoonotic diseases such as SARS. Recently, however, the institute has been at the heart of debates over the COVID‑19’s origins.

John Ratcliffe, a Texan congressman who transitioned to the CIA, recently addressed the same point: “I had the opportunity on my first day to make public an assessment that actually took place in the Biden administration. So it can’t be accused of being political,” Ratcliffe told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” according to the AP. Leavitt praised Ratcliffe for “revealing that truth.”

This declaration has reignited debates within the scientific community and heightened political tensions, particularly concerning U.S.-China relations. The origins of COVID‑19 remain a topic of ongoing investigation; while some experts consider a natural origin, others have called for more thorough lab-based inquiries.

In March 2020, a group of 16 virologists, biologists, and biosecurity specialists published a letter in The Lancet that pushed back against dismissals of alternative origin ideas as mere “misinformation or conjecture.”

According to a Wall Street Journal article titled “The CIA Wakes Up About Covid’s Origin,” U.S. intelligence assessments have shifted after years of internal debate. The report notes that CIA director John Ratcliffe disclosed an internal evaluation indicating that a lab-related incident in Wuhan, China, is a likely source of COVID‑19—albeit with low confidence.