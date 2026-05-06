Google Cloud’s Shweta Maniar on moving life-sciences AI from research to reality

That research-to-product pipeline is now central to Google’s pitch to life sciences companies. AlphaFold, once a DeepMind breakthrough, is available through tools such as AlphaFold Server for noncommercial research. AlphaFold also helped spur a wider ecosystem of open or publicly available structure-prediction systems, including OpenFold, RoseTTAFold, ESMFold, Chai-1 and the Boltz models. Newer systems from Alphabet, including AlphaGenome and AI Co-Scientist, point to the search pioneer’s ambition to use AI to help researchers interpret biology, generate hypotheses and organize scientific work around large, messy datasets.

Generative AI, a field Google researchers helped launch with the 2017 “Attention Is All You Need” paper that introduced the transformer architecture, is compressing the distance between technical capability and everyday use. Thanks to genAI, experts are faster. A computational biologist who once spent weeks on protein structure prediction can now run it in hours. The practical effect is a broader redistribution of technical work. Computational biologists can use structure-prediction systems as a faster starting point for modeling. Clinical operations teams can experiment with AI agents for administrative and data workflows. Medical writers, analysts and procurement teams can increasingly query complex datasets in natural language.

“We are now all technology people,” said Shweta Maniar, director of strategic industries for healthcare and life sciences at Google Cloud, speaking at NTT’s Upgrade 2026 conference in April. “No matter what role, what industry, what title you have.”

Maniar’s comment captured the broader pitch behind Google’s life sciences push. The company wants AI to move from specialized research systems into everyday scientific and clinical workflows, from protein-structure prediction and genome interpretation to hypothesis generation, data readiness and regulated enterprise use.

Inside Alphabet’s distributed health stack Alphabet’s healthcare strategy extends throughout the enterprise, spanning subsidiaries like Calico and Isomorphic Labs, the newly independent Verily, and internal units including Google DeepMind and Google Cloud. Google Health, as a dedicated unit, was dismantled in 2021. Health capabilities are now embedded across Google and Alphabet, with Google Cloud acting as one commercialization layer. At NTT’s Upgrade 2026 conference, Maniar described a “hub-and-spoke” model across Google’s health work, with Google Cloud serving as one commercial path for scaling research from DeepMind and other Google groups into customer environments. Google DeepMind Scientific AI Engine Home of AlphaFold (2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry), AlphaGenome for non-coding DNA interpretation, and AI Co-Scientist for hypothesis generation. Maniar referenced all three and described Google Cloud’s role as commercializing and scaling this research for enterprise customers. Google Cloud for Life Sciences Enterprise Backbone The commercial platform for pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and hospital systems. Maniar’s portfolio. The MSD/Merck partnership, a multiyear deal valued at up to $1 billion, is the marquee proof point for agentic AI across pharma operations. Isomorphic Labs AI Drug Design Alphabet’s direct pharma bet, turning AlphaFold-era biology models into drug candidates. Lilly and Novartis collaborations potentially worth nearly $3 billion (2024), plus a $600 million raise in 2025. Verily Precision Health & Data AI-native precision health platform covering chronic care management, clinical research tools, and public health monitoring. Raised $300 million in March 2026; Alphabet remains a significant minority investor after giving up control. Calico Aging Biology The long-horizon moonshot: aging biology, lifespan, and age-related disease. Broad Institute collaboration extended through 2029 with a new focus on age-related neurodegeneration. Clinical AI Assistive Systems DeepMind’s AI co-clinician research pushes toward “triadic care” with AI agents supporting patients and clinicians under physician supervision. Maniar repeatedly emphasized “human in the loop” and framed agentic AI in clinical trials as triage, not autonomous decision-making. Consumer Health Fitbit, Pixel Watch & Search Pixel Watch 3 received FDA clearance for Loss of Pulse Detection. Fitbit updates include CGM connectivity and the ability to link medical records. Google Health frames Search, YouTube, Fitbit, Cloud, and DeepMind as parts of one health mission. Medical Education Rural Health & Training At The Check Up 2026, Google announced $10 million for clinician AI education and a partnership with Alice L. Walton School of Medicine and Heartland Whole Health Institute in Arkansas. Maniar referenced this initiative on stage. Gemini Foundation Model Google’s general-purpose AI model underpins AI Co-Scientist, Cloud products and consumer tools. Maniar stated that Gemini for enterprise applications is “a closed tool” and that “our models are not being trained on any of the information that you’re putting into it.”

From pipetting to orchestration

The practical result, Maniar said, is that researchers in the lab, for instance, will spend less time on routine lab work and more time directing complex scientific systems. “Researchers are going to go from doing the proverbial pipetting in the lab to being the orchestrators,” she said.

Maniar also envisions that self-driving labs, which have existed as a niche technology, will grow more common. “We’re moving toward self-driving labs,” Maniar said. Just as self-driving cars went from science fiction to reality in less than two decades, she expects research facilities to follow a similar path. In this model, AI systems would manage routine experimental execution, data collection, and initial analysis. Meanwhile, researchers will be freed up to focus on defining goals, validating results and deciding which hypotheses deserve deeper exploration.

Maniar repeatedly emphasized a “human in the loop” standard, framing agentic AI in clinical trials as triage rather than autonomous decision-making. When an audience member asked about data privacy, she called its Gemini genAI platform “a closed tool” and said “our models are not being trained on any of the information that you’re putting into it.”

You can’t build a skyscraper on sand

Before organizations can reach the self-driving lab stage, Maniar said they must first address a more fundamental issue: data. “You can’t build a skyscraper on sand,” she warned. Many life sciences companies still have fragmented or poorly governed datasets, which makes it difficult to deploy even moderately complex AI tools reliably. Maniar argued that organizations should focus first on cleaning and structuring their data so it is “within an understandable reach,” even if it is not yet perfect. Only then, she said, can they begin experimenting with more advanced capabilities such as AI Co-Scientist or automated lab workflows.

Even with clean data, Maniar cautioned against starting with the most ambitious use case. The initial AI deployment that builds the most organizational trust, she said, is often unglamorous. “Administrative efficiency has seen so much success as initial success, and I’ll tell you why,” Maniar said. “It’s been able to be repeated in multiple departments or business units within an organization, and it’s a very simplified way to build trust in technology across people who may not traditionally be technology people.”

Building trust

That trust, she argued, is what unlocks everything else. And building it requires a counterintuitive approach to internal politics. Maniar said organizations should spend more energy supporting the few people already willing to experiment. “Although we tend to want to go after the naysayers, it’s actually better to focus on that one person who actually wants to implement your project,” she said. “Eventually, the naysayers come around and say, ‘I want to be that person. I want a project like that. I want that initiative in my department.'”

Ultimately, Maniar urged organizations to stop waiting for the perfect model or the perfect conditions. “Start now,” she said. “Don’t wait for a perfect model. There is no such thing as a perfect model.” Models will continue to evolve, she added, and new tools will follow. The priority, she said, is to start learning what AI can solve in a specific research, clinical or operational setting.