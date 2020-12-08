Cypris launches ‘Insights Dashboard’ providing R&D teams with direct access to innovation data

Cypris, an NYC-based startup, recently released a dashboard that provides direct access to the USPTO patent dataset, in an easy to navigate format for non-patent search professionals.

Cypris’s clean user interface makes it seamless for users to identify active technologies within their field, as well as see visualizations around the data points. Using the dataset, R&D professionals can quickly identify prior art, get inspired by existing technologies, identify commercial partners and more. Uniquely, Cypris also enriches the dashboard with third party datasets like Crunchbase to increase the peripheral vision of the tool.

“If you’re a venture capitalist, and you want to know which startups are working within your core verticals, you can leverage Crunchbase or Pitchbook. But if you’re an R&D manager and you want to know which technologies are being worked on within your field, you have to work with a lawyer or complex IP software. That lag between the data points is disruptive to innovation,” said Steve Hafif, Cypris’ founder and CEO.

Steve explains further, “External integrations are important because the patent dataset can sometimes be pretty narrow. If you’re a startup without an IP portfolio, or if you’re a company operating behind trade secrets, you’re considered non-existent according to the USPTO dataset. Enriching the patent data with third-party sources greatly increases the scope of analysis.”

In a few clicks, R&D managers can instantly see patents, companies, startups and investors within their core technologies field. They can build reports around concepts, share internally and externally through sharing links, update old reports with live data points and more.

The market intelligence dashboard is also affordable, democratizing the data for SMBs that previously had no access through the $20,000-per-year software that exists today.

By making the data accessible and actionable, the Cypris team believes the path towards innovation will be opened for organizations without large internal R&D and tech scouting capabilities. It also will be a bridge towards a more transparent market, allowing people to make data-driven R&D decisions, and lead to increased IP commercialization rates.

