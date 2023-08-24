NATO ramping up R&D spending, Part II: One program tries a new approach

NATO’s Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) has launched as a significant initiative designed to harness cutting-edge technologies and creative ideas. This program fosters innovation by inviting startups, researchers, academics, and industry experts from NATO member and partner countries to propose solutions based on dual-use technology to specific defense and security issues.

The challenges are designed in ways that help NATO to tackle diverse problem areas, ranging from cybersecurity and data protection to advanced communication systems and emerging threats. By encouraging collaboration between civilian and military sectors, the challenge aims to leverage the expertise and ingenuity of a broad range of participants.

The process typically involves identifying key defense challenges and soliciting proposals through open competitions or specific calls for solutions. An expert panel assesses the submissions and selects the most promising innovations for further development or integration into NATO operations.

The program not only supports technological advancements but also fosters cooperation and information exchange among participating nations. This collaborative approach ensures that successful innovations can be adapted and implemented across the Alliance, bolstering NATO’s overall defense capabilities.

As one of the Alliance’s most forward-looking initiative, DIANA plays a key role in keeping NATO member countries at the forefront of technological developments. It does this by enhancing the Alliance’s ability to address evolving technology solutions to security threats in an ever-changing global landscape.