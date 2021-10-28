DOE announces $209M for electric vehicles battery research

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $209 million in funding for 26 new laboratory projects focusing on electric vehicles, advanced batteries and connected vehicles. Advanced, lithium-based batteries play an integral role in 21st century technologies such as electric vehicles, stationary grid storage and defense applications that will be critical to securing America’s clean energy future. Additionally, DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory announced the Li-Bridge, a new public-private partnership to bridge gaps in the domestic lithium battery supply chain. Both announcements support the Biden-Harris administration goals to make America a global leader in electric vehicle and battery innovation, advance the development of these technologies to save families money, lower carbon pollution and create high-quality jobs.

Li-Bridge alliance industry members will join Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk for a virtual roundtable, Building Bridges Across the Battery Ecosystem, on October 29, 2021.

“President Biden’s Administration wants to make it easier for millions of American families and businesses to make the switch to electric vehicles,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “By developing smarter vehicle batteries, we can make these technologies cheaper and more accessible, while positioning America to be become a global leader of EV infrastructure production and clean energy jobs.”

