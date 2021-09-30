DuPont hosts ribbon-cutting for new medical elastomer mixers at Healthcare Industries Materials Site

DuPont celebrated the inauguration of its new medical elastomers mixers at the Healthcare Industries Materials Site (HIMS) in Hemlock, Mich., with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony. The investment in the new mixers responds to increased supply needs from DuPont Liveo Healthcare Solutions customers.

The capacity expansion will:

Expand in-house medical-grade silicone elastomer (Liquid Silicone Rubber and High Consistency Rubber) manufacturing capabilities

Enable sustainable growth in Liveo medical elastomer product lines serving specialty medical devices along the value chain

Support the strong growth of in-house production of Liveo pharmaceutical tubing dedicated to biopharmaceutical processing, and of medical devices and topical blends.

“The deployment of these mixers will not only help alleviate supply chain pressure – which in turn supports our customers’ growth – but the expansion will also enhance the well-being of the HIMS community through the creation of six new positions at the site,” said Jessica Snyder, HIMS Site Leader for DuPont Healthcare.

The 8,000 ft2 site expansion was a coordinated effort by DuPont staff and over 10 local contracting companies. With over 52,500 contractor hours logged, all the work was successfully completed without a single safety incident.

The ribbon-cutting event featured a site tour and remarks by Samuel Ponzo, VP and general manager, DuPont Electronics & Industrial, and by JoAnn Crary, president and CEO of Saginaw Future – which recognized DuPont HIMS with an Economic Development Award in 2021.

“DuPont’s new investment in the Healthcare Industries Materials Site (HIMS) will support continued growth and retain jobs in Saginaw County,” said Saginaw Future President JoAnn Crary. “Saginaw Future is proud to be a partner and strong supporter of DuPont HIMS, which is a key producer of materials for critical healthcare applications that improve patient comfort and safety.”

DuPont increasingly is committed to serving the healthcare market, offering high-quality, high-performance solutions; application and material science expertise; and strong regulatory support to address healthcare customers’ specific needs. As previously announced, the company plans additional future healthcare investments, including:

Adding a new overmolded assembly (OMA) press at HIMS

Opening a new healthcare manufacturing site for biopharmaceutical processing tubing in Cooper River, S.C.

Expanding local manufacturing capabilities in China for biopharmaceutical processing tubing designated for regional sales.

These future investments are intended to be deployed between now and the second half of 2022.

For more information, visit liveo.dupont.com.